Amanda Holden just wore a pair of £29.99 black Zara trousers that every woman needs What a fashion bargain!

OK, Amanda Holden's wardrobe is seriously our cup of tea right now. The Britain's Got Talent judge has been working it with a series of incredible high street gems that has made us want to shopping ASAP. On Thursday, the gorgeous mother of two wore a fabulous striped blouse by Reiss which she tucked into the waistband of the most flattering black tailored trousers ever. With their sleek waistband and super slim shape, the are a wardrobe staple that will never date. And what's more - they are from high street store Zara, and priced at an affordable £29.99. Super stretchy, they would accentuate all shapes and sizes. As well as the striped blouse, she added a chunky gold watch, pearl stud earrings and sported a pair of black high heels.

We love Amanda's black trousers

Black trousers may not be the most exciting fashion item on the menu - but they are certainly popular. Holly Willoughby's favourite black trousers that she frequently wears on This Morning are from from Karen Millen, boast a high waist cut and are priced at £125. The mother-of-three has worn them on numerous occasions and they completely sold out a mere three hours after she first posted them on her Instagram feed last year.

Loading the player...

The smart design features a visible waistband with pleather detail, and they can be worn with an abundance of different items – close fitting jumpers, a blouse, high heels and flats. They design proved so popular that they are still available online now.

MORE: Amanda Holden's white floral dress is so pretty, we can't stop looking at it

The new Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of here! host revealed to HELLO! that she will forever be thankful to her stylist Angie Smith for introducing her trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

READ: Need some new boots for autumn? Amanda Holden has an amazing Zara pair and we want them