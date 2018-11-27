Want a smart check coat for winter? Katherine Jenkins' high street buy is just the thing We'll take our coat off to this...

We are loving the whole ladylike vibe that Katherine Jenkins has got going on right now. The opera singer has been out in about in a variety of fabulous looks and we have been coveting each one. On Monday evening, she was snapped leaving the BBC Broadcasting House after filming The One Show and we can't stop thinking about her fabulous check coat, which turns out to be an amazing high street buy. The 38-year-old teamed her pretty pink dress with nude high heels, a pink tote bag and her stylish outerwear which was from the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett. The Quincy coat is part of the Fitzroy collection and is the epitome heritage chic. It's cut in a structured, double-breasted style and the stylish brown check, oversized pockets, and belted,cinched-in waist give it a classic look. Priced at £595, it is a pricy buy - but one we guarantee you will have in your wardrobe for years to come.

Katherine looked stunning as she left the BBC studios

This isn't the first time the singer has worn the luxury brand. Back in July, the mother-of-two was photographed watching the men's final at Wimbledon in the royal box with her husband Andrew Levitas.

£595, L.K.Bennett

Fans went crazy over her beautiful outfit - a beautiful floral and striped dress by high end brand Luisa Beccaria which she teamed with a pair of cream espadrilles by Dida Ritchie. But we particularly loved her fabulous clutch raffia bag! The straw, oval-shaped arm candy featured large pom poms and tassels and went down to £39 in the summer sale - from £85. What a bargain!

It's been a busy few days for the Welsh star. On Saturday, Katherine sang at the Magic Of Christmas Ball at the London Palladium and stole the show in a red ball gown by Suzanne Neville which boasted a vampy basque, a jewelled waist belt and uber-glam tulle trim.

