Amanda Holden's rainbow tracksuit is the cutest thing you will see all day

On Wednesday, Amanda Holden stepped out in the rainbow tracksuit of dreams - and we just know you are going to love it. The stunning Britain's Got Talent judge looked incredible in her latest Instagram snap - and her loungewear is total rainbow goals. The ultra-chic co-ord is from Wyse London - a luxury online brand that specialises in cheerful-toned cashmere. Amanda's 'Werino Wool' joggers retail at £110 and the matching jumper - which has a lightning bolt emblazoned on the front - also costs £110. Keeping in with the designer theme - the mother-of-two added a black leather jacket by Isabel Marant.

If this tracksuit looks familiar - it's because it has been worn by another ITV favourite! Holly Willoughby wore the very same design back in January ahead of her appearance on Dancing on Ice, except the This Morning host opted for a crisp white version.

£110 for the top and £110 for the joggers, Wyse London

Her cashmere set was the ideal number for relaxing in backstage and she liked it so much that she rocked the same design a few weeks later but in the grey. "Never not a time for rainbows" she said at the time.

But at £560 for the entire ensemble, its a pricey buy! Though you'll be happy to know that there's a whopping 30 per cent off in the Black Friday sale. If the price is still a bit too steep (why does cashmere have to be so expensive, hey?!), there are plenty of high street dupes available out there - New Look, Topshop and River Island also have lookalike versions should you wish to emulate this striking look.

Like Amanda, Holly loves all things rainbow, having stepped out in various kaleidoscopic pieces for her presenting duties. One of the TV host's most popular outfits of 2017 was the sparkly mini dress she donned when she appeared on The Jonathan Ross show. The £2000 dress by Ashish sent fans into a frenzy, despite its huge price tag. Holly uploaded a video to her Instagram feed of her strutting her stuff in the now iconic frock and added the sparkly Kira Kira app to give it a totally extra edge and it's one of her most viewed videos ever on her social media platforms.

