Loved Claudia Winkleman's Sunday night Strictly dress? She gave it to one of her co-stars And you'll never guess who…

Claudia Winkleman wore the ultimate party dress on Sunday night's Strictly Come Dancing – and it wasn't just her fans in the audience that loved it! Some viewers may remember that Craig Revel-Horwood told the presenter that he wanted her white fringed number for himself during the show… and it looks like he got his wish, since Claudia posted a photo of the judge rocking the River Island frock on Monday. "At Strictly we share everything..." she captioned her Instagram snap. Ah-may-ZING, as Craig would say.

Craig couldn't resist borrowing the River Island dress!

All of Claudia's Strictly fans were in agreement that the dress looked equally as good on Craig, with one writing: "Haha we all wanted this dress!" and another adding: "This makes me so happy. Rock that look Craig darling!"

We're not surprised viewers went wild for Claudia's look on Sunday night, which was a little different to her usual dark colours. Best of all, it was cheaper than it looked – at just £100 from the high street store, it's predictably already sold out online. Styled as usual by Sinead Mckeefry - who also works with Fearne Cotton - Claudia added coordinating high heels by Gina to complete the outfit.

Claudia on Sunday night

It's not the first time the host has wowed us with a sparkling outfit, of course. Last week, Claudia stepped out in a red maxi dress that was adorned with eye-catching sequins. The bold red number was a huge hit with fans, perhaps because it was once again from the high street. Priced at £187.50 from Karen Millen, the floor-length design had a high neckline, and an edgy asymmetric hem.

For Saturday night's show, however, Claudia stuck to a more classic look, in a strapless Halston dress and classic nude Gianvito Rossi heels – the same style loved by the Duchess of Cambridge and Holly Willoughby. Craig's lucky to get first dibs, that's for sure…