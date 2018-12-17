Jane Moore's Zara pink sequin skirt is just outfit goals - wait 'til you see it! Pink and sequins. What's not to love?

OK, it's official. Sequins are for life, not just for Christmas! How do we know? Because Jane Moore just confirmed it. The TV presenter wore a pink checked skirt of the sequin variety on Loose Women and we want it ASAP. The blonde beauty's dazzling midi design costs £49.99 from Zara. It's adorned with a striking checked print that is made in a contrasting black and white - and isn't it gorgeous?The plaid design has the ultimate festive twist and best of all, this number could be worn all year round as the bubblegum pink isn't just a colour just for the festive period. Jane, 56, teamed the skirt with a maroon roll neck and silver high heel shoes. As always, Jane's outfit was a bit hit with viewers who remarked on Twitter how great she looked.

Jane looked incredible on Loose Women

Journalist Jane simply loves Zara and has worn some total staples from the Spanish brand this year. Last week, the mother-of-two wore a super-sparkly grey roll neck jumper by the brand, which cost her a purse-friendly £25.99, and it even comes in gold too!

£49.99, Zara

She tucked it in to the waistband of her snakeskin skirt which retails at £29.99 - also from Zara - and added Valentino rockstud high heels. Fancy!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women stylists reveal their secrets

Even though Jane always looks incredible, she has spoken about her insecurities - but has concluded that she has learnt to accept them.

MORE: Jane Moore just styled her Marks & Spencer shirt in a genius way

"I'm skinny but I have lumps and bumps. I have a C-section scar, crepe-ing on my tummy. It's a couple of kids and it’s life. I’m kind of happy with that," she told the Daily Mail. She added: "But the only bit of my body I’d change is my ears – I’ve never liked my sticky out ears. My hair always covers them."

READ: Jane Moore's stunning Marks & Spencer dress for Loose Women appearance is just £35