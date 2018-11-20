Jane Moore's grey Zara dress is exactly what you need for date night We love the Loose Women host's latest look

When it comes to her uber-chic wardrobe, Jane Moore can do no wrong right now. The Loose Women host dazzles viewers daily in her professional, classic, on-trend wardrobe and we just can't get enough of it. On Monday the blonde journalist looked as stunning as always in a grey midi length dress that came complete with a tie belt. Although the frock had a tailored, expensive look - it was actually a high street bargain! The dress retails at £39.99 from Zara and is currently available online now in all sizes. Cut with a V-neck, the skirt had pleats on the shoulders and long sleeves with puffed cuffs. It can be worn with high heels, flats and even amped up with jewellery of a funky jacket. Full marks Jane!

We loved Jane's grey dress

It appears that the TV host is having a love affair with Zara right now. On Friday, the 56-year-old looked incredible in a plush velvet suit from the high street brand. Made in gun metal shade, the two-piece set featured loose-fitting high-waist trousers that featured a side zip fastening hidden in the seam.

£39.99, Zara

The matching, long-sleeve blazer had a wide lapel collar and button down front. We love the front flap pockets, and it also had a back vent and single-button fastening in the front. The blazer retails at £89.99 and the trousers £69.99 and you can purchase them online now.

The presenter took part in Loose Women's Body Battles project last year, and had a remarkably positive outlook. "I’m kind of at peace with my body,"Jane said at the time. She added: "I had a growth spurt at around 11 and I shot up above the boys, that left me with stretch marks at the top of my legs." The campaign was shot by Bryan Adams, who has also photographed Kate Moss in the past.

