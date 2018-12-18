The £25 Marks & Spencer fishtail skirt that Lorraine Kelly can't get enough of What a bargain!

On Tuesday morning, Lorraine Kelly brought the glam on her famous sofa in an extremely party-ready outfit on the Lorraine show. The ITV veteran wore a red, close-fitting sweater from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street brands Hobbs, a pair of red satin high heel shoes from Aldo, and a stunning black fishtail skirt from Marks & Spencer. The £25 beauty was a great fit on the 59-year-old - it gave her a lovely sleek silhouette. Fishtails are often a popular choice of cut for wedding dresses as they streamline the shape yet still compliment curves. The classic skirt is currently available online now in all sizes should you wish to treat yourself, and we predict a sellout!

We loved Lorraine's festive outfit!

The Scottish presenter has worn this skirt before - back in June. She styled it a little differently though - choosing to add a simple T-shirt with a high, crew-neckline and tucked it in to the waistband of her skirt. She left all her jewellery at home instead choosing to accessorise with one of her favourite pair of shoes – metallic heels by Dune London.

£25, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is at the top of the mother-of-one's wish list right now. Last month, she stunned viewers in a green and blue checked number is M&S which was part of Holly Willoughby's second edit with the brand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's Christmas plans

Priced at £69, it was bright and eye-catching with it's asymmetric hem and long sheer sleeves. It's an incredibly popular design with shoppers, selling out as soon as it hit the shelves.

MORE: It's a Christmas miracle - Lorraine Kelly's silver pencil skirt costs just £18

Lorraine styled the look with navy blue stiletto high heels and vampy red nail polish. A few days later, she wore the brand yet again - this time sporting a glittery pink jumper that had on-trend funnel neck which she teamed with a £36 leather skirt from Warehouse. And best of all, it set her back just £25! Oh how we love a fashion bargain...

READ: This Marks & Spencer pink faux fur coat is SO glam - just ask Fearne Cotton