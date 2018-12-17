It's a Christmas miracle - Lorraine Kelly's silver pencil skirt costs just £18 Now that is what you call a fashion bargain...

Lorraine Kelly is definitely getting into the Christmas spirit, and with just over a week to go until the big day - who can blame her? The glamorous 59-year-old dazzled her viewers on Monday morning wearing a silver, crew-neck jumper from Wallis, chic silver high heels from Dune and a stunning, faux leather metallic silver pencil skirt, which costs just £18 from Forever 21. What a bargain! The chic number had a off-centre front slit and is a subtle festive hit. The sleek design also comes in a tan shade if you wanted a slightly more classic colour. The best news for us is the skirt is currently available on the brand's website in all sizes. Result!

Silver siren!

The mother-of-one is enjoying the sparkle lately. On Thursday, she headed to the Military Awards in London and lit up the red carpet in an off-the shoulder, full-length dress, which was covered in red sequins.

The Yuletide-appropriate number is priced at £70, and is from online store Very. The sexy dress is ideal for an Xmas or NYE party and is still in stock online. The ITV veteran added black pointed high heels shoes and went for simple jewellery and vampy smokey eye makeup which finished the striking look.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reveals Christmas plans

Last week, the Scottish star wore the most stylish Christmas jumper we have ever seen. Her sparkly black knitted knit had an enormous bow on the side and it simply glistened on screen as it caught the studio lights.

From luxury high street brand Ted Baker, it set her back £109 and you can still buy it at John Lewis. The stretchy fit and lovely metallic texture makes it ideal for this time of year. Keeping in with the festive theme, Lorraine made sure her nails were painted the brightest santa red she could find.

