Holly Willoughby looks gorgeous in a sheer white lacy dress on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Holly's latest jungle look is a winner!

Stylish Saturday! Holly Willoughby once again lit up the screen as she showcased her latest I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! outfit and we have serious wardrobe envy. The mother-of-three is coming to end the of her stint on the show and we have to say - we will miss her daily evening looks! Today, Holly wowed viewers of the popular ITV show in a brand new getup that consisted of a white lace Victoriana-style dress by Spell & The Gypsy Collective, which retails for £238, accessorised with a black Isabel Marant belt, a Kirstie Le Marque necklace and her I'm A Celeb signature shoe, a chunky black hiker boot, this time by Maje. The best news is most of the items are currently available online should you wish to invest. As always, the This Morning Star's stylist Angie Smith was behind this chic display and has been curating her looks during the entire duration of the show.

Holly and Dec have been the perfect duo on I'm A Celeb

The 37-year-old constantly thanks her glam squad on Instagram for making her look her very best when she appears on screen. As well as Angie, her hairdresser Ciler Peksah is usually on hand to vamp up her mane and of course, her makeup artist Patsy O'Neil is always around to preen her face.

"I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO!. "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

The Celebrity Juice panellist has become one of the biggest ITV stars on Instagram and fans flock to her page to see what what she is up to - and more importantly, what she is wearing. Ever humble though, Holly can't quite get her head round how popular she is. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of roller coaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she told HELLO! "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

