Holly Willoughby's hair slides had a secret message - did you spot it? And we love it!

Holly Willoughby has finished her stint in the jungle and we will be sad not to see her daily outfits on screen each evening. The 37-year-old said goodbye to the Australian outback in style, by sporting this season's must-have accessory - a bouji hair clip. Sharing an up-close picture of her hair do, you could see her hair clip which had a secret message - the letters spelled out the words 'Jungle Is Massive' which is a reference to the song of the same name by MC Vapour which features in the Ali G IndaHouse Soundtrack. We never knew you were a fan of rap music Holly! The mother-of-three got her hair clips from Tilly Thomas Luxe - an accessories brand loved by a whole host of celebrities including Millie Mackintosh and Leona Lewis.

We loved Holly's jungle hair!

The Celebrity Juice star has been looking remarkably fresh-faced and glowing on screen. Patsy O'Neill is the lady behind Holly's beauty look and she flew her out to work on her face during the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

We have been loving Patsy's updates on Instagram where she has been sharing Holly's 'Face Of The Day' each evening. One of the products that caught our eye (literally) was the Eye Caffeine Solution by The Ordinary - which costs just £5.80! The light-textured formula contains 5% concentration of caffeine and essences of green tea leaves which helps reduce puffiness and dark circles in the eye contour. If it makes us look as fresh-faced as Holy, we are sold...

MORE: Holly Willoughby wows in amazing lacy black shorts on I'm A Celeb

The This Morning host looked incredible at the final of the popular show, leaving her boots and denim shorts at home, opting for a yellow, zebra-print dress which was from high end designer Zadig & Voltaire. It set her back £725 and we loved the high neckline and billowing sleeves. She left the belt that came with the dress at home and added her own, which cost £90 from Black & Brown London and she rocked her favourite pair of Grenson boots that she has worn all series.

READ: Holly Willoughby goes "posh" in her latest I'm a Celebrity outfit