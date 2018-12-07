Holly Willoughby is hell for leather in a pair of Gap shorts on I'm A Celebrity Is this her best outfit yet?

Holly Willoughby looked like the ultimate jungle babe once again on Friday night, as she presented one of her last ever episodes of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ahead of the upcoming finale. Wearing a pair of GAP leather shorts with a smart, wool blazer by Jonathan Simkhai, she looked ready for action. If you want to steal Holly's style, you're in luck! Her high street shorts are down to £91.99 from £229.95 - a huge saving, we think you'll agree. Along with her Grenson boots, Holly accessorised with a chunky star necklace by Kirstie Le Marque, priced at £350. She continued her laidback style, wearing her hair down. Posting a snap of her outfit to her Instagram page for her eagerly awaiting fashion fans, she was flooded with plenty of compliments from her loyal followers – and we can see why!

Holly Willoughby on Friday night's I'm a Celeb

The star has been impressing fans with her casual-cool looks throughout the show, recycling some of her favourite pieces from Isabel Marant, Grenson, Rag & Bone and Chloe. Who can blame her? Her latest look has of course been chosen by Holly's loyal fashion stylist Angie Smith, with makeup by her go-to MUA Patsy O'Neill.

Friday's outfit follows many gorgeous looks from Holly this week – on Wednesday, she went for a black ensemble, in broderie anglaise shorts by Zimmermann, and a black shirt by Auguste The Label. Both are some of the many Australian designers that the presenter has made an effort to showcase on the show. She teamed the look with a pair of lace-up Camilla Elphick boots – does anyone not want a pair of hiker boots after this series of I'm A Celeb?

Holly's fans have been loving her outfits

Despite her huge fashion influence, Holly has spoken in the past of how unsure she used to be about clothes. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of roller coaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she previously told HELLO!. "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

