Holly Willoughby's yellow animal print dress is a hit with I'm a Celeb fans We're going to miss Holly's jungle style...

For the final of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Holly Willoughby dressed to impress wearing a designer dress by Zadig & Voltaire. The £725 frock featured yellow and black tiger print, long sleeves, a fitted waist and comes in a cute mini length. Her Instagram fans loved it and so did we.

The 100 per cent silk dress comes with a tie waist but Holly decided to ditch that, and replace it with a cute black belt, showing off her envious figure. Interestingly, the belt is by Black & Brown London and is named the 'Holly' belt - yes, really! The website states: "Custom-made for British beauty Holly Willoughby, we decided to name the belt after her. The effortless style is perfect to dress up work and evening outfits with the simple sam brown closure which can be worn to the back and front." If you want to copy Holly's fashion accessory, it's priced at £90.

Holly finished off her look with her favourite pair of Grenson boots. The Brady leather and suede boots are priced at £255, and they've all sold out - you could call it the Holly Effect.

Holly's look from the final

The blonde bombshell has shown off some killer jungle looks during I'm a Celeb, and has been known for fabulous little dresses, biker boots, slogan tees and teeny tiny shorts. Her daily looks have all been put together by her go-to stylist Angie Smith, who has been in Australia with Holly, along with makeup artist Patsy O'Neil and hair stylist Ciler Peksah.

"I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO! "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

And while Holly boasts 4.7 million Instagram followers who adore keeping up to date with her outfits, she confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she told HELLO! "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

Spending so much of her time presenting on the small screen means the 37-year-old is often styled by professionals, but when it comes to dressing herself, the mum of three says she often struggles to make a choice, admitting: "I'm not that brilliant when it comes to choosing for myself".

We're definitely going to miss Holly's jungle style - let's hope we see the biker boots on This Morning when she's back.