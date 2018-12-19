This Marks & Spencer sequin jumper is a big hit on Good Morning Britain Laura Tobin looks stunning on the ITV show

On Wednesday morning, Laura Tobin positively lit up the screen on Good Morning Britain, rocking a very festive look that totally sparkled! The mother-of-one teamed her glitzy pink pleated skirt with a grey jumper that was adorned with sequin moon and stars, which is from high street favourite Marks & Spencer. The £25 knit is part of the Collection range and is available online now. A great stylish alternative to the Christmas jumper, it has just the right amount of sparkle to wear during December and we love the statement detail. Keeping in with the metallic theme, she added silver high heel stilettos into the mix.

We loved Laura's festive outfit

The 37-year-old spoke to the Express about her love for fashion, which is a refreshing mix of high street and luxury threads. "Dorothy Perkins is great for wide-fitting shoes, and I like some less-obvious places, like M&Co and Peacocks, as well as Marks & Spencer and Next." She added: "Designer for me means more high-end high street, like Coast and Karen Millen. When I went to the TRIC Awards I wore a fabulous black lace Karen Millen dress." Describing her style, Laura said she is "Classic, safe. I’m not confident enough to dress top-to-toe in high fashion, but I like clothes with a bit of a twist."

£25, Marks & Spencer

The ITV star always looks glam, both on and off screen! Last month, the brunette beauty had a night on the town with the Good Morning Britain ladies as they all dressed up for the ITV Palooza party at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Kate Garraway, Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Laura enjoyed the fun event, which is held annually to celebrate the channel's shows. It seemed that the ladies coordinated their outfits - as Kate, Charlotte and Laura all dressed in black for the bash but Susanna went against the grain and chose a bright red frock.

