Marks & Spencer's pink faux fur coat is so glamorous - ask Frankie Bridge, she can't live without it We are loving this M&S gem!

Frankie Bridge has fast become a bit of a fashionista on Instagram - sharing lots of #FrankieFaves - her top pics from the high street. The former Saturdays singer stresses online that this hashtag is not sponsored - it's genuinely items she just loves and her fans really enjoy her recommendations. On Thursday, the wife of Wayne Bridge shared a smouldering up-close shot of her wearing a stunning Marks & Spencer coat and we are obsessed. Priced at £79, it's made in the most eye-catching fushia pink and it has an oversized lapel which gives it a contemporary look, while the single-breasted hook and eye fastening secures it elegantly around you. Frankie, 29, captioned the snap: "Snug as the cosiest little bug." Warm yet stylish, what more could you want?

Wow! Frankie looks gorgeous in her M&S coat

The mother-of-two is certainly partial to super stylish coat or two. In fact, we would say she is queen of outwear. In October, Wayne Bridge's wife shared a picture of her latest 'outfit of the day' which consisted of an orange, blue and white checked coat.

£79, Marks & Spencer

The stunning design is from high street store Next and priced at an affordable £75.

WATCH: Frankie speaks to HELLO!

We love the double-breasted cut, wide lapels and of course, the statement print. Checks are big news this autumn, so Frankie was bang on trend with her choice. The best news for fans of this coat is it's currently online now in all sizes, should you wish to invest.

Frankie told HELLO! that she wasn't keen on her husband's look when they first started dating. "When I met him I went through his wardrobe and was like: 'What were you thinking? No, get rid of that." Frankie revealed. "What I always find funny is he had a white leather jacket. I don't know who he thought he was but a white leather jacket is not okay! He was like, 'No it will be good in the summer!' And I was like, 'No it has to go.'"

