Kate Garraway's rainbow sequin dress is in the sale - and you're going to love it What a glitzy number!

We all know that if there is a time for sequins and glitz - it's New Year's Eve, and Kate Garraway certainly abided to this thought on Good Morning Britain on Monday, stepping out in the most insane sequinned number that was decked out in dazzling rainbow stripes. The stunning tunic-style frock fell just past the knee in a lovely close-fitting cut and we love the heavily embellished detail. Originally priced at £99 from high street favourite Monsoon, you will be pleased to know that it's now in the January sale for a more affordable £49.50. You just can't go wrong in a glittery gown can you? What's more, you can team it with tights or if you dare to bare - nude stilettos are a must.

Kate looked stunning her rainbow dress - and twinned with Charlotte Hawkins

There's no doubt about it, the 51-year-old presenter has been embracing the season when it comes to her wardrobe. On Christmas Eve, the mother of two lit up the screen once again in an eye-catching gold dress from Next.

£49.50, Monsoon

The sleekly cut number had a tres sophisticated silhouette with long sleeves, a high neckline and a fabulous metallic fabric. Kate actually joked that she looked a little like a Quality Street! She uploaded a stunning shot of herself standing in the Good Morning Britain studio and wrote, "Love love love this @nextofficial #rosegolddress . Although can’t help but feel am proving "you are what you eat2 - Quality Street anyone?!".

Speaking to The Sun about her workout regime, Kate remarked: "I turned 50 last year, and like many women of my age I struggle with my bottom sagging, tummy wobbling and flabby upper arms. I don't want to look old in my advanced years so I go on a power walk for half an hour every day, and it helps to keep the pounds off."

