Kate Wright channels her inner Princess Jasmine and fans go wild for her outfit Wow!

Oh to have a jet-setting life like Kate Wright! The fiancée of Rio Ferdinand is currently on holiday with the former footballer and his three children in the Maldives, where they celebrated the New Year's Eve in style. The former TOWIE star has been sharing lots of idyllic holiday shots online and on Thursday evening, the blonde beauty uploaded a glittering picture of her in a hotel, wearing a figure-hugging gold halterneck dress that showed off her enviable hourglass shape. We've tracked down her frock and it's from online store SilkFred and priced at £60. By brand CY, and is still online in all sizes should you wish to invest. The 27-year-old teamed it with a pair of crystal-trimmed sandals, gold jewellery and designer bag with a chain strap. Stunner!

Kate looked stunning in her gold, princess-style dress

Kate loves high street pieces which she often mixes with designer shoes and bags. It is all about balance! Throughout 2018, the former girlfriend of Dan Edgar often stepped out in top-to-toe Zara.

£60, SilkFred

From patterned dress and cosy knits to flowing tops and high-waisted trousers, she has purchased most of her wardrobe from the Spanish high street store.

MORE: Kate Wright's red animal print skirt is a total Zara steal and you're going to love it

Kate - who has almost 1 million Instagram followers - spilled the beans to The Daily Mail on how she keeps in shape. "I don't really diet, I just try and eat healthy... but I love eating bad as well! I try and eat healthy five days of the week so that if I want a takeaway at the weekend I can have one. I push myself to my limits when I work out so if I want to have a drink or eat some bad food at the weekend, I can." Speaking about her gruelling workouts, the former reality star explained: "I do train seven days a week and I have a personal trainer for four of those, so I train really hard too. I love going to the gym. If I get up in the morning and go to the gym it just sets my day off straight. I can think straight, and it releases endorphins so I just feel so much better once I've been".

READ: Kate Wright's ASOS summer co-ord makes us want to go on holiday immediately