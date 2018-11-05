Newly engaged Kate Wright steps out in the perfect high-street dress The newly engaged beauty knows a good high street find when she sees one

If you follow Kate Wright on Instagram, you'll know she's the queen of mixing incredible high end and high street pieces. Often snapping her outfits, the 27-year-old - who recently got engaged in Dubai - uploads her style choices to her grid and stories and credits the garments making it ultra easy to copy her flawless looks and her latest get-up is one of our favourites yet.

READ MORE: Kate Wright's white Zara tunic is perfect for her date night with Rio Ferdinand

Wearing a stunning peasant-style dress, the French Connection design showcases mixed print and colours making for an eye-catching design. One side is yellow with a black and white floral pattern while the other black side features small flowers throughout. It might sound a bit strange but it actually seriously works. Kate opted to style the look with kick-ass rust leather heeled boots and a dreamy Celine grey handbag. To complete the look, she added her '£400k' engagement ring. She wore her blonde hair curled and down and her beauty look proved the perfect daytime style with neutral colours and nude lips. Her hair was styled by James Johnson, who is fast becoming a celebrity favourite. He recently worked with Una Healy for her Pride of Britain red carpet appearance, and often does the hair of the Faiers sisters, Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson and Gemma Collins among others.

READ NEXT: You would never pick up this Zara dress - but Kate Wright makes it look so chic

Luckily the Aventine Drape Maxi Shirt Dress is almost fully stocked online. Coming in sizes six to sixteen, the style is available in all sizes apart from 16 currently. Definitely on the expensive side, priced at £145, it's an investment piece but with it's transitional design - long sleeved but floral patterns - it's a style you can wear each season. Come summer just swap your tights for bear legs and your boots for flip flops, grab a basket bag and your sunglasses and you'll be Riviera ready.