All we want for Christmas - is Kate Wright's wardrobe.The 27-year-old shared her latest 'outfit of the day' snap and we couldn't take her eyes off her ensemble - which consisted of a black high neck jumper from Topshop and the coolest zebra-print red skirt, which is from Zara and set her back £29.99! Bargain. The pencil style number had an elasticated waistband and hidden side zip fastening which is ideal to wear to both the office and also a party. Kate wore this look to bouji Essex eatery Sheesh - which she shared on her Instagram story. The fiancee of Rio Ferdinand wore her long blonde hair in a sleek and straight style which she smoothed back and she added black boots and a Fendi bag. Glam!

The former Towie star loves Zara and pretty much most of her outfits she features on Instagram come from the Spanish high street store. On a midweek date night in October, Kate dressed up for the occasion in a white tunic, which had a fabulous, exaggerated ruffle detail, matching fabric tie belt, and asymmetrical hem.

£29.99, Zara

She teamed the £39.99 statement piece with simple black leggings and a pair of boots by Stuart Weitzman. Also sharing a loved-up selfie of her and Rio, she captioned the snap: "It's been a while ... day date while the kiddies are at school." Kate and Rio got engaged last month and we couldn't be happier for the loved-up pair. Rio, 40, shared a picture of the proposal, which took place on the top of the St. Regis Abu Dhabi hotel.

The couple appeared to be on a helipad and Rio's three children Lorenz, Tate and Tia were also in the shot. "She said yes," he wrote on Instagram. "How these 3 kids kept it a secret I'll never know." Kate shared the same incredible rooftop photo and captioned it: "The perfect end to our holiday ... How could the answer not be yes." We can't wait to see what wedding dress she will wear on the big day!

