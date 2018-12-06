What did Holly Willoughby's slogan T-shirt say on I'm a Celebrity? We reveal all! If you love pizza, you'll relate…

Wouldn't you just love to have Holly Willoughby's I'm a Celebrity wardrobe?! We'd definitely have a rummage in her pile of cool T-shirts, we'd spend hours looking through her rail of pretty dresses and stylish blouses, and don't even get us started on her shoe rack - we'd be leaving with our arms full with cool-girl boots. As the final show draws closer, we have realised how much we'll miss seeing what Holly wears every night of the week.

Holly Willoughby all dressed up on I'm a Celebrity

On Thursday evening, Holly looked as good as she always does, rocking a cute little dress which was part of Alexa Chung's highly covetable label, Alexa Chung. We've found the dress on the FarFetch website, and if you've got a spare £292, you too can rock this little A-line dress.

Styled by Angie Smith, Holly layered the denim mini over a Re/Done slogan T-shirt. Priced at £115, the jersey T-shirt featured a retro cartoon graphic and a speech bubble containing the words, "I just want pizza! Pizza understands me…" I think we can all say that we strongly relate to these words!

Holly's unique T-shirt

During the start of the show she wore the £1,890 Chloe parka she wore during week one. Be warned: It doesn't come cheap, but it was the perfect choice and stopped her from getting soaked. Taking to Instagram, Holly wrote: "It's a wet old day here in Oz… return of the Mack!"

Holly posted this photo on Instagram

During the challenge, Holly wore a different outfit which consisted of a white tee that said 'Let's roll'. She teamed it with her favourite Camille Elphick boots. The £295 Heidi boots feature a chunky rubber sole and tri-colour laces - very edgy. Which outfit has been your favourite Holly look? Tell us!