Holly Willoughby just wore the most interesting skirt on This Morning

There doesn't seem to be a trend, style, look or colour that Holly Willoughby can't pull off and on Tuesday's This Morning, the 37-year-old showed exactly how to make workwear ultra stylish. Looking chic and stylish, the mum-of-three uploaded a photograph of her outfit onto Instagram and proved that looking smart doesn't have to mean dowdy. Wearing a beautiful light sage green polo neck and a dusty navy pencil skirt, which featured gorgeous button detailing, she looked ready to head up a meeting in the ITV board-room. In true Holly-style, she finished the look with trusty nude suede stilettos.

Revealing to her eagerly awaiting fans that both the knit and pencil skirt are from Reiss, the good news is the skirt is currently in the sale. Still available in sizes extra small, small, medium and large, it's been reduced from £135 to £95. The jumper is also available, and it's also on sale - hurrah! Priced at £60 from £95, it's an absolute steal. It also comes in a grey marl hue as well as Holly's sage green version. Which one will you choose?

Clearly a hit with her followers, fans were quick to comment on the post and state how great Holly looked. One said: "Very sophisticated!! I like that look!!", while another joked: "Let's face it. She would make a bin bag look brilliant lol". Something we can't argue with…

As usual, the look was devised by Holly's go-to mega-stylist, Angie Smith, who also works with the likes of Rochelle Humes, Davina McCall and Christine Lampard. Just this week, the stylist gave a rare glimpse into her home and proved her taste goes further than just clothes. We wonder if Holly helped her pick out any of the interior…