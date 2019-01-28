Holly Willoughby looks incredible in Warehouse dress on This Morning and you can buy it now The shift shape is universally flattering

Another day, another winning Holly Willoughby outfit. Appearing on Monday's This Morning, the 37-year-old looked ultra cool in a cute navy cord dress, cream knitted polo-neck jumper and heeled boots. A pinafore shape, the silhouette suited Holly's figure perfectly and finished above the knee. Braving the cold, she actually wore bare legs which we think was rather impressive for January!

The good news is, for those wanting to copy Holly's look, you totally can. Annoyingly the boots, designed by Carvela, aren't online but it might be worth checking in-store however both the jumper and dress are shoppable. Both by high-street favourite store, Warehouse, The Teardrop Stitch Funnel Jumper, which retails for £39, is available in sizes 6,10,12,14 and 16 and the Cord Shift Dress, which retails for £49, is available in sizes 6, 8, 10,12, 14 and 16. A totally versatile style, the mini-dress is worth snapping up as you can wear it in deepest, darkest winter with a pair of cosy tights as well as spring with bare legs and a nice shirt.

A very stylish few days for the mum-of-three, Holly also wowed fans with her outfit choice for Sunday night's Dancing on Ice. Stepping out in a heavenly lipstick-red dress by Sassi Holford and shoes by Sophia Webster, the floor-length number was one of our favourite looks on the presenter of the series so far.

Both these looks were of course devised by Holly's go-to stylist Angie Smith who simply never gets it wrong. She also works with Rochelle Humes and Davina McCall and if we're honest, we'd quite like her to work with us too…