Holly Willoughby stuns fans with incredible scarlet Dancing On Ice gown Which is your favourite so far?

It's Sunday night, so that only means one thing - we're Holly Willoughby style-spotting again! The presenter was back on our screens for the next episode of Dancing On Ice and you guessed it, we love her latest dress. The bold red number is by Sassi Holford, with shoes from Sophia Webster, and Holly - or her stylist Angie Smith, we should say - finished the look with stunning Berganza earrings. Gorgeous. It was no doubt a pretty tough act to follow after the previous week's sultry black number, but we reckon she's nailed it once again.

Holly wowed in a floor-length red gown

As ever, Holly's hairdresser Ciler Peksah and her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill were on-hand to create her beauty look - and this week, it was natural with a red lip to match the floor-length number, while her blonde tresses were styled in a sleek bun with one loose curl. Over on Instagram, the presenter's many fans sent their compliments in their hundreds, with one writing: "Best outfit yet," and another adding "You look stunning Holly."

This is actually Holly's second formal gown of the week, as she was out dressed to the nines for the National Television Awards on Tuesday, too. Her pretty pink polka-dot gown was by LA designer Iris Serban, chosen for her once again by Angie. The mother-of-three added a Black & Brown London belt, a pair of House of Garrard earrings, a vintage Tiffany & Co. bracelet and Anya Hindmarch shoes.

Holly's beautiful NTAs gown

Holly is never without her glam squad - especially for her regular TV jobs and big red carpet events. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she recently told HELLO!. "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

