Kate Garraway has started a whole new style trend and we are so on board. The Smooth Radio host shared a snap of her latest outfit on her Instagram page on Tuesday, looking fabulous in a leopard print jumper by high street fave Zara with a red blouse underneath and a black miniskirt. Then she paired the photo with an amazing new leopard-print cake by supermarket Asda. Kate posted: "Well they do say you are what you eat! Two #obsessions collide." Just wow. That cake is surely going to be an instant sell out. Animal prints are huge this season and Kate totally nailed it with this look.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kate Garraway

The star's followers were equally obsessed with her outfit and the cake. One posted: "Love the print. Classy lady." Another said: "Love the top." Then the cake comments came flooding in. "Omg cake goals," said one fan. "I need that cake!!!" posted another, and "Nan's gone to Asda," wrote one.

Asda's Leopard Print Celebration cake is currently available to buy online and in store for £12, featuring a choccie sponge and animal print décor.

We've had a good hunt for Kate's jumper online but alas, we couldn't find it. Her look is an easy one to recreate though – just grab any black miniskirt, add a pussy-bow blouse and an animal print jumper. Finish off with black tights and ankle boots. Ta-dah.

We're also loving the Good Morning Britain host's seventies hairstyle too – so Farah Fawcett. The presenter's deep blonde waves look stunning with her smoky black eye makeup. Another style smash for Kate!

