Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway is totally gorgeous in this red hot Boden trouser suit Bringing the colour on a cold morning!

Kate Garraway was looking beautiful as ever on Friday's edition of Good Morning Britain – the presenter chose a bold red trouser suit to contrast the cold weather, by the looks of it! The chic tailored suit, by Boden, is accented with statement black buttons, and Kate styled it with a contrasting pink cami underneath and a pair of her favourite toe cap heels. While the 'Elizabeth Ponte' blazer costs £98, and the trousers come in at £65, the jacket is in the sale in other colours, down to £58! She finished the look with her signature shaggy blonde hair, a gorgeous glossy manicure and glowing makeup.

Image: Rex

The host is never shy of colour, and has been wearing plenty of stand-out looks on the show this week. On Thursday, she chose an ultra-pretty royal blue tea dress, which she admitted on Instagram she had worn in tribute to guest Helen Mirren. "Always a pleasure to have 'royalty' on the show - so good to see @helenmirren this morning - speaking so movingly about the benefits of mentoring and the #princestrust. As you can see we all got the 'wear Royal blue' email!" she wrote.

Loading the player...

All the GMB ladies are dressed by the show’s head of wardrobe, stylist Debbie Harper, who posts the presenter's regular outfit snaps on her Instagram page. Kate has previously revealed that she is braver than Charlotte and co-host Susanna Reid when it comes to fashion, and Debbie will often trial new looks on her.

MORE: Inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' houses: Charlotte Hawkins, Piers Morgan and more

"I can remember 12 or 13 years ago at the TRIC Awards, she suddenly said, 'Now don't be scared, bear with me, I got you a grey jumpsuit,'" Kate told HELLO!. "She does know I'm the bravest, because she'll offer it to the others and they'll be like 'Oh, no' and she'll go 'Let's try Kate, she's up for everything'. Now, everyone wears jumpsuits so it wouldn't be remotely unusual, but at the time, I asked, 'Do I look like I'm going to mend a car?’"

The host has also revealed how her morning routine goes with Debbie. "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear," she said.

MORE: You'll want the pink Marks & Spencer shoes Charlotte Hawkins wore on Good Morning Britain