Holly Willoughby's leopard print dress is a classic every woman would LOVE

It's the print that everyone wants to be seen in and Holly Willoughby is no exception! On Thursday the 37-year-old wowed This Morning viewers in a stunning leopard print dress by high end brand Ba&sh. The dress retails at a pricey £270 and has sheer sleeves, a midi, dipped hem and a pie-crust neckline. Although a expensive buy - we know how classic leopard print is - so its something HW could bring out again and again every season. Wew loved how Holly styled it too - she added a black belt with a large buckle and simple high heel shoes by high street store L.K.Bennett, priced at £195.

Holly's leopard print dress looked amazing

The mother-of-three is a big fan of leopard print. At the launch of her edit with Marks & Spencer, one of the ITV's favourite pieces was the eye-catching blush pink leopard dress that become an instant sellout for the brand. "I love this dress," she said at the time. "I love leopard print anyway, but I think this nice blush colour is a little bit softer and it's the perfect shaped dress. It's one of those dresses you can just plonk on and you don't feel like it's wearing you, you're wearing it and it's just really comfortable."

£270, Ba&sh

Holly has such a busy life - from presenting major ITV shows and being a mother-of-three, it's all go! But what does she do to chill?

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

Speaking to Glamour, the blonde beauty said: "Living life and being unapologetic and giving back time to yourself is my idea of self-care. Life is a little stressful so it's nice to just have those moment for yourself and so you should! It's really important to do that and not feel guilty about it for your sanity."

She added: "My perfect night in involves a glass of wine in the bath, lighting candles, listening to desert island discs, then putting on a big fluffy robe, having another glass of wine and watching Killing Eve in bed."

