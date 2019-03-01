Andrea McLean feels awkward about her latest Loose Women outfit - but she definitely shouldn't! Looking lovely…

Didn't Andrea McLean look gorgeous on Friday's Loose Women? The presenter wore a mega-chic jumpsuit in one of the colours of the season, warm terracotta, and from favourite high street store Zara, nonetheless - but she still told her Instagram followers she was feeling a little awkward about it. Filming a video to showcase her outfit, she admitted: "This is why I usually just post photos for my fashion stuff, because I feel so awkward and embarrassed swishing about talking about what I’m wearing. So this was the one and only video that Gemma from @mothershoppers took of me today after @loosewomen !! And I still didn’t mention the jumpsuit is from @zara and the shoes are @kurtgeiger…"

Andrea looked lovely in Zara's new jumpsuit of the season

There was certainly no need for Andrea to feel embarrassed, since her followers were quick to reassure her. "It's gorgeous!!" one wrote, while another added: "You wear it well. Great show today, hope you have a great weekend." We have to agree.

Charlotte Hawkins' poppy print dress has a secret royal edge - did you notice?

Andrea's ultra-flattering jumpsuit is new-in at Zara, and even comes complete with the brown croc-style belt the presenter styled it with. It comes in at £49.99 and has already sold-out in one size, unsurprisingly. She teamed it with her go-to Kurt Geiger heels, which sell for £69.

As ever, Andrea and the other Loose Women were styled by wardrobe duo Mother Shoppers, who put together all the fashion looks for the show. The pair have previously revealed the meticulous planning process behind the ladies' outfits, telling HELLO!: "Most of the women have their section in the wardrobe room and we replenish their outfits regularly, as well as borrowing pieces. Everyone then has a 'worn' section and a 'to be worn' section. Some of the panellists wear the outfits a couple of times and some have a vaster turnaround if they are on more, so it just varies on the week and the woman," they told us.

This Marks & Spencer denim jumpsuit is sold out everywhere but Holly Willoughby has one