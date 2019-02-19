Andrea McLean's hot pink Zara skirt is cheap, cheerful and oh-so-chic The Loose Women host loves a splash of colour...

Andrea McLean looked fabulous on Monday’s edition of Loose Women, wearing top-to-toe pink and wow, what a look! The ITV favourite wore an almost fluorescent pink, super voluminous blouse, which had billowing sleeves. From ASOS the 70s style number was tucked into a coordinating pink pencil skirt from Zara, and it was designed with a retro circular belt attached. A designer number? Nope, it's actually a £25.99 Zara bargain and available online in all sizes. We love the sexy shape and the way it hugs the 48-year-olds lean curves. Andrea added nude high heels from Kurt Geiger and wore her raven hair loose and coiffed, no doubt the result from an expert blow dry. Her look was put together by Mother Shoppers and Andrea shared a video of her strutting her stuff backstage at Loose Women. "In honour of #londonfashionweek here’s today’s @loosewomen catwalk show!"

Andrea looked pretty in pink on Loose Women

Fans were quick to give their verdict on the bright ensemble. One follower wrote: "Reminded me of Legally Blonde!” Another added “WOW, what a FABULOUS look! Own it girl!"

£25.99, Zara

It seems that block colours are Andrea's forte. Last week, ahead of Valentine's Day, the mother-of-two donned a bright red skater-style dress that had a deep V-neck cut and long, bell sleeves.

The fabulous frock was from & Other Stories and priced at £79. The flattering midi style was a perfect cut on her and as always, she teamed it with a pair of chic high heels, in contrasting black.

£69, Kurt Geiger

The use of colour on screen is actually a well-thought out plan. HELLO! spoke to LW stylists Mother Shoppers who explained: "In TV, colour works really well and it makes it easier for the director to pick out individual women if they have one block colour."

