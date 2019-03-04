The Marks & Spencer check coat that Stacey Solomon made look ridiculously cool We love this M&S staple - and so does Stacey...

Stacey Solomon is pregnant with her third child and looking more stylish than ever and we love seeing what colourful creations she comes up with. She may be known for her technicolour wardrobe but sometimes the Loose Women favourite opts for monochrome looks with a trendy edge. On Monday, the girlfriend of Joe Swash was papped rocking a simple black dress, crisp white trainers and a stunning check coat from Marks & Spencer. The Prince of Wales check staple was long in length and had a lovely box fit with wide lapels. Although it is sadly a past season buy, we have found some other fabulous high street alternatives so you can get Stacey's look - fast.

Stacey looked stunning in her Marks & Spencer coat

The former X Factor star is praised for her refreshingly real attitude and she showcased this to the best effect on Friday, where she revealed her grey hair! Realising that she had a little more grey hair than she'd noticed before, the ITV favourite said: "I flicked my hair to the side and caught a glimpse of just how grey I am!" The LW star has spoken openly about her changing hair in the past, revealing she wears wigs and covers her grey roots with eyeshadow to try and avoid colour damage.

The pregnant star also recently spoke about the fact she is trying to cut back on colouring her hair to improve its condition.

Taking to Instagram in January, she remarked: "People asking what products I have used etc etc. I can honestly say there's no need to go to the shops and buy anything. All I've done is stopped bleaching. I’ve also left my hair alone for the last few weeks!

No hot irons or curls and it’s worked wonders! I hate to admit it but bleach and lots of heat will kill your hair to beyond the point of saving!"

