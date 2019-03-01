Kate Garraway's Marks and Spencer skirt is giving us major Duchess Meghan vibes You know what they say, Markle and Sparkle…

We can't believe we nearly missed Kate Garraway's gorgeous fitted pencil skirt on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain - and it's a bargain from one of our favourite high street stores, Marks & Spencer! And we have to admit, the fitted pencil silhouette reminds us of one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite skirt shapes - she's gone for a similar blouse-and-midi combo for numerous engagements with Prince Harry, and it's certainly a look her Suits character Rachel Zane would have rocked. You're in good company, Kate.

Loading the player...

The news presenter teamed her textured skirt with a pale green silky blouse by Principles, and a pair of mint green patent heels. And since spring has officially begun, we're not surprised she's celebrating with those ice cream pastel shades. Actually, Kate has spoken before about how she prefers to wear bright colours that make her feel cheery - surely this did the trick.

This Marks & Spencer denim jumpsuit is sold out everywhere but Holly Willoughby has one

Sadly, we can't track down Kate's exact skirt (it's thought to be a not-yet-released piece), but her chic turquoise top is available from Debenhams for just £22.40, currently reduced from £26. Plenty of fans headed to Instagram to praise the TV host's stylist, Debbie Harper, on the look - with one writing: "Would love to dress up in this outfit!" and another adding, "Love this top and colour."

Meghan also looks gorgeous in a pencil skirt

Kate has previously revealed that she's known to be the bravest of the GMB ladies when it comes to fashion. She told HELLO! of her relationship with Debbie: "I can remember 12 or 13 years ago at the TRIC Awards, she suddenly said, 'Now don't be scared, bear with me, I got you a grey jumpsuit. She does know I'm the bravest, because she'll offer it to the others and they'll be like 'Oh, no,' and she'll go 'Let's try Kate, she's up for everything'. Now, everyone wears jumpsuits so it wouldn't be remotely unusual, but at the time, I asked, 'Do I look like I'm going to mend a car?'"

Charlotte Hawkins' pink paisley dress is unbelievably pretty (and can be bought in Next)