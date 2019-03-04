Holly Willoughby's green John Lewis skirt has the internet going wild We are loving Holly's new high street number...

Girl-about-town Holly Willoughby pepped up our Monday morning in the brightest, boldest colour block outfit we have seen in ages! The gorgeous 38-year-old wowed in a bright green, John Lewis skirt which she teamed with an eye-catching blue roll neck from luxury brand Pure London. The old-fashioned saying "Blue and green should never be seen" definitely doesn't work when it comes to HW - her colourful getup was a huge hit with fans. "Weirdly enough, I love this colour combo!!" one follower wrote. Another added: "You look fabulous - blue and green my favourite colours." We loved Holly's shoes too - they were from high street store Kurt Geiger, priced at £119 and had a majorly cute rainbow heel.

We loved Holly Willoughby's colour-block style

The £69 skirt is so pretty; it's cut in a beautifully draped shape and is made from a luxurious satin back crepe material that has a front fold, funky asymmetric design. The great thing about this skirt is there's no waistband on display, so you can tuck in ribbed jersey tops like Holly's easily. And what's more, if green isn't your colour, they also make it in a striking navy blue.

Holly's John Lewis skirt comes in two colours and is priced at £69

Celebrity Juice star Holly has racked up over 5 million Instagram followers. And while they all love keeping up to date with her outfits on the days she appears on television, she confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion.

You can purchase Holly's shoes at Kurt Geiger for £119

"It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she told HELLO!

MORE: Holly Willoughby wears fake eyelashes - and they cost just £4

"But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things," she said.

READ: Marks & Spencer's £19 jeans have been called the best fit EVER