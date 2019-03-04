Holly Willoughby’s designer shoes have a £36 high street twin - & they are unbelievable What a lookalike....

Holly Willoughby has had quite the busy weekend! The 38-year-old stepped aboard the MSC Bellissima for the ship’s naming ceremony in Southampton on Saturday night, and her strapless tulle gown by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier stole the show - but it will set you back a cool £2,500. She also wore a funky black suit by Claudie Pierlot which she teamed with a pair of black heels that had see-through detail from Gina - and they don’t come cheap either; £615 to be exact. Yikes! Luckily for us, we have found an incredible replica - and they are from Office - a brand HW loves. The 'Hooked Pointed' heels are made in classic black and also have transparent inserts at the side - in short, the ideal party shoes. Originally priced at £72, they are currently on sale for a much more purse-friendlier £36. Result! Be quick if you want to pick up a pair though - there’s only a few sizes left....

Holly wore high heel shoes by Gina

The ship's naming ceremony was quite the glittering bash. Loose Women panellist Carol McGiffin was in attendance, as well as TV presenters Lisa Maxwell and Kate Thornton. Kate told HELLO! that she was there to support Holly on her big night presenting. "Not that she needs it," she remarked.

£36, Office

Also on board was Hollywood icon Sophia Loren, who understandably, Holly was itching to meet. "I'm looking forward to seeing her tonight," the star told HELLO! as she praised Sophia's fashion sense. It seems that Hollywood icons are up there on Holly’s inspiration list.

MORE: Holly Willoughby wears fake eyelashes - and they cost just £4

She also told HELLO! that famous studio guests that appear on This Morning enthral her. "When someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett." Gushing over the Academy Award-winning actress the mother-of-three went on to say: "Everything about her is beautiful, from her clothes to her hair. There's an inner strength with someone like that."

READ: This Marks & Spencer denim jumpsuit is sold out everywhere but Holly Willoughby has one