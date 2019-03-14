Holly Willoughby's Celebrity Juice outfit just screams Meghan Markle Has HW has been taken tips from Prince Harry's wife?

Holly Willoughby may love a kaleidoscope of colours in her daily wardrobe on This Morning, but when she presents Celebrity Juice, the 38-year-old tends to go for more grown-up glam and her first outfit of the new season had a distinctive royal edge. The TV star shared a picture of her latest outfit - a sleek black suit by Harvey Nicholls. We loved the tailored fit on Holly - as well as the slightly cropped trousers. The suit really reminded us of the stunning black suit the Duchess of Sussex wore in July, on the royal visit to Ireland. The tailored two-piece looked fabulous on the former Suits actress – it featured a cropped sleeve jacket which coordinated with her cropped trousers in a sharp black hue which hugged her slim frame. She teamed it with a crisp white T-shirt which featured a casual crew-neckline and chic black high heel stiletto shoes. Twinning is winning!

Holly's suit was from Frame @ Harvey Nichols

Holly is a big fan of Meghan, so much so that when HELLO! sat down with her last year ahead of the royal wedding, she even predicted what kind of wedding dress Meghan would wear and what's more, she was pretty spot on! She shared: "I think she is going to go for something super clean, sleek and simple. She's such a beauty, with amazing hair, skin and eyes, so I think it will be very classic."

Megan wore a similar suit in 2018

She also divulged what she would wear if she were a guest, too. "As it's a Spring wedding, I would definitely be wearing something pastel and floral for the big day and as it's a royal wedding, definitely a hat - the bigger the better," she confessed.

Get the look! Trouses, £45 and Jacket, £66, Lipsy

This is not the first time the This Morning presenter has heaped praise on Harry's fiancée.

MORE: Holly Willoughby wears fake eyelashes - and they cost just £4

Speaking to The Express last year, Holly explained: "Everybody loves a royal wedding, of course they do, and Meghan Markle is just incredible. I mean you couldn't have wished for Prince Harry to end up with someone better."

READ: Ok, we need Holly Willoughby's new rainbow stripe skirt ASAP