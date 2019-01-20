We've tracked down Ruth Langsford's cosy high-street Sunday jumper but it's selling out fast We need to get our hands on one!

Ruth Langsford had the perfect outfit in mind for the launch episode of This Morning on Sunday. The TV star, who fronted the new spin-off show with her husband Eamonn Holmes, was the epitome of casual chic as she opted for a very cosy looking grey Sunday sweater.

The jumper, by The White Company, is currently on sale for £68.60, down from £98, but the website states they are low in stock for sizes extra small and medium, and sold out for a small. There is still stock, however, for sizes large and extra large.

Ruth and Eamonn presented This Morning on Sunday

Ruth looked super cosy on the Sunday morning show, pairing her sweater with black skinny jeans and black leather ankle boots. She usually opts for more formal wear on Loose Women and This Morning, ditching the jumpers for blouses and smart tops. But in December, the mother-of-one showed just how much of a fan she is of a bargain wearing a glam Christmas jumper by Primark. The fuchsia number had "All The Jingle Ladies" emblazoned across the chest, and only cost a very purse-friendly price of £12.

The Sunday sweater, by The White Company, is on sale for £68.60

On Sunday morning's new show, Ruth and Eamonn looked back at the highlights of the week, while admitting they wouldn't normally be up bright and early on a Sunday morning presenting. "My wife is treated like a queen on a Sunday, she has breakfast in bed," Eamonn revealed. The Northern Irish star said he cooks her an Ulster fry up, which Ruth, 58, poked fun at saying they called it a "cowboy's breakfast" as it was "mainly burnt".

The couple were also joined by MasterChef judge John Torode, who whipped up a delicious Sunday roast beef. Ruth and Eamonn were quick to congratulate John on his engagement to Lisa Faulkner, who he has been dating for three years. "I'm very, very happy, she's a good looking girl. She's really lovely to me. She's smiling there, we had a great time and she said yes!" John said, adding: "I'm a lucky boy."

