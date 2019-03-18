Vogue Williams' gorgeous Marks and Spencer summer dress is selling out ultra-fast We can see why!

Marks and Spencer have another celebrity fan in Vogue Williams - the star recently showed off one of her favourite summer dresses from the brand on Instagram, and it's rapidly selling out! The frock in question is Autograph's Asymmetric Relaxed Midi Dress in a citrus yellow shade, priced at £79. If you've got your eye on it, hurry - as there's only five sizes left in stock online. Vogue teamed hers with head-to-toe M&S accessories, wearing the high street store's Leather Heel Toe Thong Sandals, £39.50, and the already sold-out Faux Leather Tote Bag in black - which is one of Holly Willoughby's 'must-haves' from her edit.

Fans are loving Vogue's M&S dress

Vogue seemed to predict the future with her social media post, writing, "In my favourite place wearing my new favourite dress… be quick with this one, I call a sellout!" Fans have been posting their excitement about the outfit, too, with one writing: "How cute is this dress?" and another adding, "Dress of dreams." We have to agree.

There's no denying the high street favourite's success at the moment, with other star fans in the Duchess of Sussex, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and of course Holly Willoughby. The British brand also recently teamed up with a number of fashion influencers to release a shoe collection reflecting their personal style - and unsurprisingly, shoppers have been going wild for them.

The Asymmetric Relaxed Midi Dress, £79

Plus, if you want to steal your favourite royal lady's style, there's undoubtedly an M&S dupe to help you get the look. Most recently, it's the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to heels that have had a high-street reimagining. Loved Kate's Gianvito Rossi suede pumps that she wore to celebrate St Patrick's Day? Marks have a £19.50 version, with a similar block heel and pointed toe. There's also a number of uncanny dresses, tops and skirts to Duchess Meghan's favourite designer staples. Never change, Marks and Sparks!

