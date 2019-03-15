The Marks & Spencer blue pleated skirt that wowed Good Morning Britain viewers Pleats, please!

Laura Tobin always looks so lovely on Good Morning Britain and Friday's show was no exception! The pretty meteorologist wore a multi-coloured look, consisting of a grey sweater that had a rainbow stripe running through it, by one of her favourite stores - Cath Kidston. The £70 design is super-vibrant and is made with a classic crew neck and ribbed cuffs, hem and neckline. She tucked it into the waistband of her blue pleated skirt which came from Marks & Spencer. Although that colourway is sadly no longer available, you can still buy it in navy blue, and it costs just £25. Result!

Laura looked amazing in her Cath Kidston jumper and M&S skirt

When you find an item in your wardrobe that suits you - it's great to stick to it and Laura has clearly discovered that pleated skirts are a great look for her. In December, the 37-year-old brought the glamour in an amazing metallic version.

Laura also wore an M&S skirt in December

The mother-of-one teamed her bright, fuchsia pink White Stuff cardigan with M&S's colour block satin pleated midi skirt which set her back an affordable £39.50. Made in a mix of plum tones, the satin texture boasted bold shades of pink in striped detail and we loved the striking glitter waistband. Keeping in with the shiny vibes, silver Zara high heels proved the perfect finishing touch to the shimmering ensemble.

Speaking to The Express in 2017, Laura lifted the lid on her style secrets, saying: "I'm classic, safe. I’m not confident enough to dress top-to-toe in high fashion, but I like clothes with a bit of a twist. I've always embraced colour and don't tend to wear black, brown or grey."

The TV star, who often gets compared to the Duchess of Cambridge, added: "I’ve always been quite dressed up – I’ve never owned a pair of jeans – but at home I’m a bit more casual. I’d never wear jogging bottoms, but I do wear colourful jeggings and everything is more relaxed because I make such an effort for work."

