Victoria Beckham just borrowed husband David's clothes and still looks SO chic VB supports her husband through fashion...

Victoria Beckham shared a lovely intimate picture of her and her son Brooklyn on Monday and as cute as it was, we couldn't help but notice two things. One - she wasn't wearing an outfit from her signature line and two - her sweater was actually from Kent & Curwen - hubby David's clothing range! Maybe this hoodie was borrowed from the former Manchester United star? VB looked super funky in the grey sweater which had the brand's signature rose embroidered on the pocket. You can pick it up for £93 from Farfetch and there are currently quite a few sizes left. We love the boxy fit, slouchy hood and Victoria made the look her own by rolling up the sleeves. The brunette beauty loves the androgynous look, and seeing her sport this number has made us want to buy some masculine attire, pronto...

Victoria's hoodie is from husband David Beckham's clothing range

This isn't the first time the fashionista has supported David's brand. In June 2017, Victoria and son Romeo headed to London Fashion Week Men to watch Kent & Curwen's show. David look super swish in an ensemble from the collection - an emerald green cardigan with the brand's logo emblazoned across it and plain chinos.

£93, Kent & Curwen

As sharing is caring - maybe David borrows his wife's beauty products? Last week we discovered that the fashion mogul is just like the rest of us and enjoys inexpensive beauty bargains. The former Spice Girl shared a shot of her current favourite shampoo - and you can buy it in Boots.

MORE: Victoria Beckham opens up about her problem skin ahead of fashion show

The Josh Wood Colour Radiating Shampoo For Fine Brunette Hair and matching conditioner are VBs faves, and they cost £10 each. Excellent stuff! The 44-year-old shared an Insta Story of the duo and wrote: " Sulfate free ladies!! With UV filters." If it's got Victoria's seal of approval, then you know it's got be good - after all, the fashionista has her own beauty-focused YouTube channel and upcoming cosmetics line.

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals something VERY surprising about her new beauty brand