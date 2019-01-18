Louise Redknapp's latest beauty throwback is causing some controversy Should she or shouldn't she?

Louise Redknapp left her fans divided after posting a throwback photo from her modelling days. The pop star uploaded the snap from when she was very blonde, sporting a short bob and golden tresses. She asked her 590,000 Instagram followers: "Thinking of going blonde again? #tbt."

Louise was met with a mixed response, with the majority encouraging her to go for a lighter shade. "Blonde is best!!!" one fan replied, while another noted: "You look so youthful blonde." A third suggested: "Your hair's a gorgeous colour... but we all fancy a change! Maybe go for some creamy/sandy blondes rather than brassey." "A fab change! Rejuvenate yourself... you can always change back!!" wrote another fan.

But others were less convinced, with one writing: "Stay with dark hair always." "Noooooo," another replied. "Brunettes have much more fun girl! Trust me!!!" A third suggested: "It's a nice colour now, how about a bit of caramel?? As a start." Although Louise's post caused some disagreement among her fans, all agreed that she is beautiful in any colour. "You could shave her head completely and you'd STILL look gorgeous," one follower wrote, echoing several similar comments.

It hasn't been the best start to the year for Louise. The former Eternal singer has had to pull out of her show, 9-5 The Musical, where she was playing the character Violet, due to an injury. Louise suffered a nasty fall and was rushed to hospital where she was treated for deep cuts on her face and a fractured wrist.

Louise, 44, released a statement: "It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won't be able to continue with my role in 9-5. Due to a nasty fall I have only gone and fractured my wrist and got ten (yes ten) stitches in my chin. Following my doctors' orders – they have said I will be ok but as they say in the theatre 'the show must go on' and I wish the rest of the fabulous cast an amazing opening night and I will be back on that stage for 9-5 before you know it."

