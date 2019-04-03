Mrs Hinch's polka dot top she wore on This Morning is BANG on trend Mrs Hinch the fashion queen...

How incredible did Mrs. Hinch (AKA Sophie Hinchliffe) look on This Morning on Wednesday? The Instagram sensation sat on the famous sofa with Holly and Phil and we are loving her latest fashion look. Keeping it simple, the mother-to-be wowed viewers in a black and white polka dot, square-neck top, which she teamed with a black column skirt that hugged her adorable baby bump and high heels finsihed off the look. Monochrome polka-dot numbers are all over the high street right now - so make sure you shop our edit bellow! The 29-year-old cleaning extraordinaire wore her hair up high in an Ariana Grande style 'do and her flawless makeup was applied by her fave makeup artist, Mikey Phillips.

Mrs Hinch looked amazing on This Morning

It is proving to be a super-busy week for the pregnant star - whose debut book, 'Hinch Yourself Happy' hits shelves 4 April. Her 2.2 million Instagram following will be flocking to bookstores around the country, where they will have the chance to get the book signed by the lady herself.

Get the look

Two weeks ago, the Essex born-beauty graced the cover of YOU magazine, and her glamorous look delighted fans. We aren't sure what we loved the most - her voluminous blue satin dress, or the very funky yellow suit she rocked.

In The Style

The picture-perfect blonde sported a flawless base and the most dazzling highlighter - which turned out to be as cheap as her toilet disinfectant! Mikey was on hand to create her makeup look again and gave Sophie a gorgeous shimmer with the MUA Undress Your Skin Highlight Powder in Golden Scintillation, which you can pick up for a mere £3 in Superdrug.

Mrs. Hinch told HELLO! all about the rise in her huge following. "I started my account back in March 2018. I've always enjoyed home interior design but as soon as my husband and I bought our first house together I was super excited to make it a home. I really wanted to post décor photos on Instagram but didn't want to bore my friends and family, so I started @mrshinchhome! I never imagined for a second that my account would become so popular! It's absolutely crazy and I'm so overwhelmed but so grateful all at the same time! I'm just so happy it's resulted in such a positive space for everyone."

