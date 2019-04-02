Lorraine Kelly's £17.99 Zara bargain is SO popular with viewers The 59-year-old has bagged a bargain!

Lorraine Kelly definitely brought the sunshine on Tuesday! Embracing the warmer weather, the fabulous 59-year-old stepped out in a pastel yellow knitted top from Zara which had a price tag we just know will please you. Her ice-cream coloured sweater set her back £17.99 and had an incredibly flattering crew neckline and feminine short sleeves. The TV veteran tucked the top into the waistband of her coordinating lilac tweed skirt - also a Zara steal. As always, the ITV favourite added some power accessories - a pair of sleek suede stiletto heels from L.K.Bennett. Viewers took to Instagram to give the outfit their seal of approval. One fan wrote: "Love the colour combo!"

Lorraine looked pretty in pastels

HELLO! spoke to Helen Hand -Lorraine's makeup artist - who gave us the lowdown on how exactly the TV star looks so chic, despite those majorly early starts.

£17.99, Zara

She explained: "Make up call time for Lorraine is 6.30am. I start with hair and if we get time I do nails, followed by makeup and last finishing touches to the hair. So we are generally finished by 7.30 to 7.45am."

£49.99, Zara

Helen added: "Bronagh Webster is Lorraine's stylist - she's amazing! And a joy to be around. We work together with the overall finished look for Lorraine, and it's a massive help being a team. That way, I can see and prepare what way I'm going to do hair and make up."

Opening up about Lorraine's approach to a healthy lifestyle, the MUA explained: "Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty. Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin."

I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference and just being happy!"

