Marks & Spencer's purple sheer dress is a Susanna Reid showstopper

Susanna Reid has done it again - worn a dress that we need to have hanging up in our wardrobes, ASAP! On Wednesday, the Good Morning Britain presenter dazzled viewers in a magenta bodycon dress with sheer sleeves that came from Marks & Spencer. Viewers took to Instagram to comment on her latest outfit, and the 48-year-old picked up legions of comments from viewers. One follower wrote: "Wow! That is all." Another added: "This is the best outfit, ever!" Sadly, it appears that the dress is a past-season buy, but M&S has a variety of body-con dresses that all have the wow-factor, just like the morning TV star's dress.

Viewers loved Susanna's M&S dress

Good Morning Britain's Head of Wardrobe - Debbie Harper - styles up Kate Garraway, Susanna and Charlotte Hawkins.

Get the magenta look! £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Kate, 51, lifted the lid on what really goes on in their styling sessions, telling HELLO!: "Debbie sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear."

£51, Closet London

She added that Debbie has helped the GMB ladies step out of their fashion comfort zone. "I think the point of fashion is to shake you out of your routine."

We've all got a dress that we adore in our wardrobe – usually black – that we could easily wear to every occasion we ever went to, because we know it fits, it hides the lumps and flattens the bumps."

She added: "But I think the great thing about fashion is that it forces you to try something new and it makes you look quite fresh."

