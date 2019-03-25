Lorraine Kelly just wore a £10 dress to present Lorraine, but fans aren't happy Are you seeing stars with this look?

Lorraine Kelly rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to her morning workwear wardrobe and she has kickstarted the week with a gorgeous star print dress from… wait for it… Boohoo. The 59-year-old proved to be extremely frugal with her frock as the black star print dress isn't available in this colourway, but a very similar one can be found on the website and it's a mere £10. The mum-of-one teamed the knee-length dress with a pair of point-toed court shoes from Daniel Footwear.

After last week's headlines about Lorraine winning a £1.2 million tax case, a lot of fans still can't resist bringing up the drama, in which the court ruled that her chatty ITV persona is a "performance" and should, therefore, be considered exactly the same as all the other ‘performers’ in the entertainment industry. One fan wrote: "Sorry I'm not into the 'tax avoidance' look, it's so dated." And another commented: "Sure you can do better with the tax you saved." Her look did get some praise though, with one fan writing: "Such a great Monday morning look."

Star print skater dress, £10, Boohoo

The jibes aimed at Lorraine have not gone unnoticed, and when HELLO! launched the #HelloToKindness campaign, the chat show host opened up about the importance of being kind to others. During a chat with HELLO!, the beloved presenter recalled a special act of altruism in which she heaped praise on a stranger's choice of outfit. "Being kind is the start for the world to being a better place," she shared. "It could just be one tiny thing, could just be being nice to somebody."

Lorraine - who commands an 18% audience share on an early morning magazine show - has recently downsized her home, which she shares with her husband. In a conversation with HELLO!, the Scottish star has said that relocating from Dundee to be closer to work in London has benefitted her marriage to Steve Smith. The ITV daytime presenter said she and her husband had reached a new stage in their relationship after 25 years, and were enjoying spending more time together in their new home.