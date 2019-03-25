Charlotte Hawkins opens up about sweet Mother's Day plans with daughter Ella Rose The presenter spoke exclusively to HELLO!

The platter of pink frosted cakes looks too good to resist, yet Charlotte Hawkins's daughter Ella Rose is doing a very good job during HELLO!'s exclusive Mother's Day photoshoot.

Her Good Morning Britain presenter mum has years of experience in front of the camera, but the little girl picks it up in no time, striking her best poses in the elegant dining room at Warren House hotel on the exclusive Coombe Estate in Kingston-upon-Thames.

Four-year-old Ella Rose is in her element after having her hair curled and being given a collection of pink dresses to choose from.

"Mummy, look at my shoes," she says, trying on a pair of pumps decorated with silver studs. "I was exactly like her at the same age," says Charlotte, smiling. "My husband says it's like having two of me.

"She's a real performer and she loves dancing and singing," adds the 43-year-old journalist. "When I take her into work, she sits on the GMB sofa with a big smile on her face and looks completely at home."

Mother's Day will see Charlotte enjoying lunch and spending time with Ella Rose. "There's something lovely about mother-daughter time, especially when you have a busy working life," she says. "She likes to play princesses or fairies and she loves dressing up and wearing my shoes around the house."

This year will also see Charlotte pay tribute to other mums with a Mother's Day special on her Sunday afternoon radio slot on Classic FM. She will host a two-hour programme where listeners can request dedications to their mothers and grandmothers, and hear favourite classics ranging from Brahms’s Lullaby to Ravel's Mother Goose fairytale suite.

