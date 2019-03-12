Charlotte Hawkins majorly channels Duchess Kate in dotty L.K. Bennett dress Let's hope this helps to put the brand back in business…

Good Morning Britain newsreader Charlotte Hawkins is often likened to the Duchess of Cambridge - the pair share the same elegant, tailored style, don't you think? We couldn't help but see the similarity in Charlotte's latest look and Kate's daytime staples, particularly since the star chose to wear premium high-street brand L.K. Bennett, which is one of the royal's ultimate favourites. Plus, the polka-dot midi dress is similar to Kate's own spotty number, the label's 'Mortimer' dress, which memorably sold out after she wore it in December 2018.

Both Charlotte and Kate are fans of struggling store L.K. Bennett

Charlotte's version is the navy 'Avery' dress, which sells for £250 and is also available in a bold green shade. She wore it with an on-trend pair of white heels and kept the rest of her accessories minimal, styling her shoulder-length blonde hair in her usual loose curls. As ever, her fans headed straight to her social media page to compliment her outfit, with plenty asking her where they could buy the dress themselves. Of course, it was recently announced that L.K. Bennett had gone into administration, but it doesn't look like that's stopping its star customers from shopping there.

During the show, the presenter also experimented with a bold new eyebrow look - whilst chatting to her morning guest, model Sophia Hadjipanteli. She later posted the mocked up image to her Instagram page, writing, "Monobrow anyone..?" with a thinking emoji. A couple of her celeb pals even piped up, with Brendan Cole replying: "I've never fancied you more!" and Keith Lemon adding: "Still fit."

Tuesday's look follows Charlotte's previous appearance in a sleek M&S dress, which sold out pretty soon after she posted it to social media - and we're not surprised, since the blue dress was also knocked-down in the sale, too. Looks like Ms Hawkins is Good Morning Britain's biggest fashion influencer…

