The Zara checked dress that Jane Moore and Lorraine Kelly can't get enough of

On Thursday, Jane Moore presented Loose Women and as usual, viewers went crazy over her latest outfit. The journalist looked incredible, rocking a bright blue and black tartan dress which turned out to be a Zara steal! The fancy frock featured a sleek fit-and-flare midi skirt, nipped-in waist, high neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. Priced at £79.99, it’s part of the Spanish brand's current collection and the good news for us is that it’s currently available online in all sizes. Winning! Jane, 56, shared a stylish shot of her full-length outfit on her Instagram page. Shiny metallic silver heels completed her look and her sleek bob was whipped into a voluminous style.

Jane looked goreous on Loose Women

They say great minds think alike and they certainly do – fellow ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly stepped out in the very same dress just a week before Jane.

Lorraine Kelly wore the same dress on her show

The 59-year-old donned the very same Zara steal, except she teamed hers with coordinating navy blue high heels. It’s easy to see why this dress is such a great choice for the ITV ladies – after all, plaid has been one of the biggest AW18 trends – it's timeless and suits pretty much anyone!

£79.99, Zara

This isn’t the first time that Jane has twinned with a TV presenter. Also in November, Carol Vorderman appeared on the Lorraine Show wearing a striking purple dress which she had purchased from Marks & Spencer.

Jane had worn the same frock first almost a month before on the lunchtime show and both ladies styled the number in their own stylish way. Mother-of-two Jane wore hers with a pastel pair of T bar shoes and Countdown Queen Carol decoded to play it safe and classic, opting for high heel nude stilettoes. The sophisticated shift dress shape had a forgiving and contemporary loose fit and was finished with a high neck and tie at the front which subtly cinches in the waist. If purple isn't for you - it also comes black and camel.

