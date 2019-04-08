Christine Lampard stands in for Lorraine & you'll want to see her check shirt dress The wife of Frank Lampard rocks the shirt dress of dreams

Having a job standing in on one of the UK's most loved television shows is a great excuse to pull out your favourite dress and Christine Lampard decided to do just that, as she stood in for Lorraine Kelly on Monday morning. The 58-year-old enjoyed her Easter break and thankfully, Christine was available to cover for her. The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard brought the glamour in a gorgeous navy blue shirt dress that was emblazoned with statement checks. We've tracked down this springtime staple and it can be found at luxury high street store Jigsaw. The fancy number costs £150 and is made in a sweeping maxi length, with a built-in belt which nipped the ITV favourite in at the waist. As always, the mother-of-one added her favourite accessory - nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi - and wore her trademark raven hair up in a messy bun, and looked like the double of the Duchess of Sussex.

Christine looked fabulous on the Lorraine Show

We last saw the 41-year-old on our TV screens in February, covering for Lorraine again, this time during the half-term break. As always, she dressed to impress, in a Finery London jumpsuit.

WATCH: Christine Lampard talks pregnancy on Lorraine

Her look was put together by celebrity wardrobe guru Angie Smith, who is always behind Christine's on-screen ensembles. Angie – who is Holly Willoughby's number one stylist – finds a way of keeping in touch with Christine, even if she is unavailable.

£150, Jigsaw

Last year the former One Show host revealed that her and Angie FaceTime each other for fashion prep ahead of TV appearances.

In 2018, the Irish-born star said: "I work really closely with Angie, and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets my body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes!' She's brilliant," she remarked.

