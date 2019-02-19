Christine Lampard's zebra print dress is in the sale and selling out like mad Fans go wild for Christine's new look...

New mum Christine Lampard is back to work after having baby Patricia and the 40-year-old is looking better than ever! The wife of former footballer Frank has been filling in for TV veteran Lorraine Kelly whilst the 59-year-old is off on a half-term break and her wardrobe is looking particularly on point. On Tuesday, the Irish star wore a super-cool zebra-print shirt dress from high street store Wallis, which is currently in the brand's sale for £36. Result! Be quick if you want this hanging up in your wardrobe though; it is already sold out online in a few sizes. Christine added black high heel shoes and her brunette mane was coiffed to perfection by Ciler Peksah - Holly Willoughby's number one hairdresser.

We loved Christine's zebra-printed frock

Speaking of Christine's glam team - Helen Hand is the lady behind Christine's flawless face and she shared a pic of the batch of products she used to preen her features ahead of the show.

£36, Wallis

We spied a pot of Charlotte Tilbury's famous Magic Cream, translucent powder, and two eye-shadow quads from Tom Ford, as well as the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm.

Christine's makeup artist Helen Hand shared the products she used on the TV star

We spotted Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo, and a tube of YSL mascara.

Magic Cream, £49, Charlotte Tilbury

Skin Matrix HD Hydrating Micellar Cleansing Pads were also in shot, which are great for prepping the skin ahead of makeup.

Eye Color Quad in Nude dip, £66, TOM FORD

Angie Smith was behind Christine's latest look and she always praises her styling skills.

"I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets body shape brilliantly."

"When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes'! She's brilliant." The pair are in regular contact and even do Facetime fittings when Angie is away.