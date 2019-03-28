Lorraine Kelly's pink and green outfit is Beverly Hills heaven - and we all need her £19.50 M&S heels Don't even get us started on that satin skirt

We're loving Lorraine Kelly's retro-inspired outfit for a sunny Thursday morning! The presenter went for head-to-toe Beverly Hills Hotel vibes with her latest look, which was made up of a cute slogan jumper, on-trend satin midi skirt and a pair of bold pointed heels from Marks & Spencer. Love. Even better, the shoes cost just £19.50, and are still available in most sizes - so get yourself to Marks and Sparks if you fancy bagging piece of Lorraine's on-screen style.

Lorraine's retro pink and green outfit

The star's adorable 'Beverly Hills' emblazoned sweater is by another of her favourite brands, Joanie, and costs £40. Her silky pale pink skirt is another bargain find from ASOS, too, with a flattering fishtail hem - though sadly the piece doesn't seem to be available online as yet.

The presenter joins a number of other ITV stars as a fan of M&S, that's for sure - since the likes of Susannah Reid, Laura Tobin and Ruth Langsford have all been wearing their favourite pieces from the British staple over the past few weeks. Susannah nearly caused a sell-out with her royal blue fit and flare dress on Tuesday - though we're hardly surprised, since it's reduced to just £20.50 in the online sale.

Marks & Spencer's Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes, £19.50

Lorraine's latest outfit comes after she caused a bit of a stir with her latest fashion revelation - admitting that she never takes off her bra! During a chat with Loose Women's Coleen Nolan and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt on Wednesday's show, she said: "I even sleep in it. I don't feel right when I take my bra off. I feel weird. I take my make-up off and scrape my hair up but my bra remains." You do you, Lorraine!

