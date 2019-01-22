Loose Women's Jane Moore just wore amazing blue trousers from Marks & Spencer We now really want a pair…

You can always trust the presenters of Loose Women to upload an Instagram detailing their outfits and immediately make you want to head out to the high street and start shopping. Today was further proof of that. Jane Moore posted a gorgeous picture of her wearing amazing trousers from Marks & Spencers and now everybody in the HELLO! office wants a pair.

A fully cobalt blue look, the 56-year-old paired the M&S cigarette trousers to a gorgeous shirt of the same hue. Featuring a pussy-bow and long sleeves, from afar the look could actually have been mistaken as a jumpsuit. Finishing the look, she slipped on a pair of nondescript black suede court shoes so as not to take away from the rest of the vibrant outfit. Unfortunately the trousers aren't online (you can always try in-store) but the & Other Stories shirt, which retails for £49, is and is available in all sizes. You can also pick up her Dune shoes for £48 in sizes ranging from UK 3 to UK 8.

Jane Moore Instagram

READ MORE: The Marks & Spencer shearling jacket that Alex Jones can't live without

Predictably the outfit proved a total hit with her 44.9K Instagram followers. Upon the picture being posted, many were quick to comment on how good she looked. One user wrote, "Jane you always look lovely whatever you wear I do copy you a lot x", while another said: "Love that colour on you Jane, you look fab. I'm off to buy the outfit myself."

READ NEXT: Marks & Spencer's light blue shirt is an office wear staple - Lorraine Kelly just confirmed it

If you are looking for constant outfit inspiration, and you're not afraid of bright colours and pattern, then Jane Moore's your women. The presenter regularly uploads details of her outfits and best of all, she basically only wears affordable items. Win-win.