Christine Lampard's yellow dress has got Lorraine viewers very excited The wife of Frank Lampard brings the sunshine

Christine Lampard is gracing the screens of Lorraine this week, covering for the Scottish star whilst she is on her Easter break and we have been loving her wardrobe so far. On Tuesday the wife of Frank Lampard rocked a bright yellow printed dress by L.K.Bennett. The £395 number may come with a hefty price tag, but it's so pretty that you would definitely be wearing for years to come. Made from silk, the printed dress is bold, form-fitting and has blouson sleeves with a crew neckline. It is currently available at John Lewis in all sizes. The 40-year-old teamed her sunshine yellow frock with suede khaki high heels and wore her trademark raven hair loose. Sharing a snap of her latest outfit on Instagram, fans took to the comments section to give their verdict on her latest look. One follower wrote: "What a fab dress!" Another added: "Oh Christine this dress was gorge!"

Christine looked incredible on the Lorraine show in yellow

The mother-of-one always looks immaculate on our TV screens and revealed to The Express that there are certain products she can't be without. "I get breakouts so easily, and I also suffer from skin pigmentation, so I'm quite conscious of what I put on my face," the star explained.

£395, L.K.Bennett

There are some makeup products that Christine regularly relies on to get her red carpet-ready - including Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and Cle de Peau products. When it comes to makeup, one brand tops the list. "I adore Chanel foundation and Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara," she shared. "I've used the mascara for about 25 years and couldn't be without it!"

MORE: Christine Lampard looks incredible in ultra-flattering floral jumpsuit - and we've just spotted it in the sale

On the subject of mascara, the Loose Women star also had a top beauty tip to share with her fans. "When you put your mascara on, you often do it with one hand," she said. "But you’ve got to change your hand to do the other eye, otherwise it will look odd! A makeup artist told me that…"

READ: Angie Smith reveals her secret styling weapon - and it's seriously clever...