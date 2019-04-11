Holly Willoughby shows EXACTLY how to make gingham work on Celebrity Juice HW, we salute you!

Holly Willoughby and her never-ending wardrobe is always a sight for sore eyes. From the high street outfits that sell out before This Morning is even finished, to the fact the mother-of-three single-handedly made workman boots cool again, HW never puts a foot wrong in the style stakes. On Thursday's Celebrity Juice, the 38-year-old gave us all a lesson on how to make gingham work, by rocking a yellow gingham mini dress by high end brand Ganni. The checked cotton blend frock comes complete with a high neck and puff sleeves. The fabric featured long darts down the front of the bodice, which gave the ITV star a streamlined finish. Holly teamed the £170 frock with a pair of black lace up boots by Aldo. Top marks!

As always, Holly's makeup looked flawless and glowing, and the lady behind her beauty look was Patsy O'Neil - the only makeup artist she works with. Helpfully, the MUA shared exactly what products were used to perfect her look, and thankfully, they are all readily available.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote: "@hollywilloughby tonight on @celebjuiceofficial! Loving @glossierplay Hardcore Velvet - a deep teal kohl pencil liner (a lovely green ) // My favourite mascara at the moment @inikaorganic //@trishmcevoy Correct and Even Portable Foundation in shade 2 - a natural foundation that’s super easy to apply // the new @suqqu shimmer liquid blush in usumomokurumi // One of my favourite lip crayon’s @burtsbees matte Sedona Sands."

The blonde beauty regularly gives her glam squad a shout out online. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she said.

"Patsy keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that, because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else. In fashion, Angie [Smith] has helped me step out of my comfort zone and has given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

